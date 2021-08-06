Dubuque man held on $2 million bond for murder of 80-year-old woman

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A Dubuque man accused of killing an 80-year-old woman in her home has been ordered held on $2 million cash bond.

60-year-old Mark Fishler had the bond set Friday after he was arrested Thursday on a charge of first-degree murder. Police suspect Fishler in the death last month of Berniece Williamson. Police say a family friend who was asked to check on Williamson found the woman's body on July 15 just inside her basement door with a roll of carpet over her head and blood on the floor.

Police say video and other evidence pointed to Fishler.