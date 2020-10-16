Dubuque man gets 25 years in overdose death

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for selling a fatal opioid cocktail.

The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release that 30-year-old Carl Ravon Watkins, of Dubuque, was sentenced Wednesday for one count of distribution of controlled substances resulting in death. He pleaded guilty to the crime in June. In a plea agreement, Watkins admitted to selling a woman what was supposedly heroin in August 2019.

An autopsy found fentanyl and an analogue of fentanyl called acetyl fentanyl in her system.