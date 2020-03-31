Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Dubuque Archdiocese cancels Holy Week and Easter services

Following national guidelines on pandemic social distancing.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 1:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DUBUQUE, Iowa – The Archdiocese of Dubuque is cancelling all Holy Week and Easter services.

Archbishop Michael Jackels says this is accordance with the President’s extension of coronavirus pandemic restrictions through the end of April.

The Archdiocese issued the following statement on the cancellation:

“This “fast” from Mass and sacraments does not show a lack of appreciation for them. We need God. Prayer and worship are essential practices of our faith in God, and they are ideally practiced with others, not alone. But we have to be good stewards, prudent, careful not to contribute to the spread of disease.”

“Pray. Do penance. Give alms to the poor.”

“Pray to God for speedy deliverance from the evil of the coronavirus, for those who are sick, for those who care for the sick and elderly, for those who fear for their lives and livelihood, and that we might all remain calm and confident in God’s wisdom, power, and goodness.”

“Do penance, if by no other way than to practice silence when tempted to pass on gossip, or to say something hurtful, or to murmur against God (and the archbishop).”

“And give alms, all of us, especially those who have the means, contributing to our parishes and to Catholic Charities, in their attempts to help people who are out of work, or who can’t afford rent, food, medicine, and other essentials.”

“God, come to our assistance. Lord, make haste to help us. Mary, health of the sick, pray for us. St. Raphael, patron of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, and patron of healing, pray for us.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 50°
Nice weather to start the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Secretariat's 50th Birthday

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Rochester organizations distribute boxes for those in need

Image

Business as usual for Rochester bike shop

Image

Rochester organizations distribute boxes to those in need.

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Keeping an eye on potential rain totals

Image

Entrepreneurs find critical ways to stay afloat in Rochester

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/30

Image

Lawmaker explains sorting through help

Community Events