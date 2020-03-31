Dubuque Archdiocese cancels Holy Week and Easter services

DUBUQUE, Iowa – The Archdiocese of Dubuque is cancelling all Holy Week and Easter services.

Archbishop Michael Jackels says this is accordance with the President’s extension of coronavirus pandemic restrictions through the end of April.

The Archdiocese issued the following statement on the cancellation:

“This “fast” from Mass and sacraments does not show a lack of appreciation for them. We need God. Prayer and worship are essential practices of our faith in God, and they are ideally practiced with others, not alone. But we have to be good stewards, prudent, careful not to contribute to the spread of disease.”

“Pray. Do penance. Give alms to the poor.”

“Pray to God for speedy deliverance from the evil of the coronavirus, for those who are sick, for those who care for the sick and elderly, for those who fear for their lives and livelihood, and that we might all remain calm and confident in God’s wisdom, power, and goodness.”

“Do penance, if by no other way than to practice silence when tempted to pass on gossip, or to say something hurtful, or to murmur against God (and the archbishop).”

“And give alms, all of us, especially those who have the means, contributing to our parishes and to Catholic Charities, in their attempts to help people who are out of work, or who can’t afford rent, food, medicine, and other essentials.”

“God, come to our assistance. Lord, make haste to help us. Mary, health of the sick, pray for us. St. Raphael, patron of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, and patron of healing, pray for us.”