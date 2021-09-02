Dual brand hotel holds grand opening

Even Hotel and Staybridge Suites had their grand opening on Thursday in Rochester from 5 to 7 p.m.

In attendance were some of Rochester's local leaders, which included State Senator Carla Nelson and Mayor Kim Norton.

Even Hotel and Staybridge Suites are housed under the same roof, with the former functioning as a wellness visit, while the latter is for extended stays.

The dual-brand hotel sits on top of the same property as the former Virgil's Auto Clinic.

The meeting room was named after Virgil.

General Manager Nancy Foster said the dual-brand hotel is different than other options in Rochester.

"It is wellness for anybody, it is wellness if you want to work out every day, or if you want to indulge in a little chocolate, then you can indulge in some chocolate. We have a state-of-the-art fitness center and also have our crown royal bed, so you get an amazing night's sleep," Foster said.

There are 250 rooms combined in the dual-brand hotel.