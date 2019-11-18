Grain dryer fire reported this weekend in rural Mower County

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Fire officials responded Saturday to a grain dryer fire at a rural Mower County residence.
The call came in at 11:50 a.m. Saturday at 20781 680th Ave. in Elkton.
They were in the process of emptying the drier when the fire was stopped, the Mower County Sheriff’s Office said.
Grand Meadow and Adams fire crews responded. The scene was clear by 1:30 p.m.
