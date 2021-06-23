Have you noticed less mosquitoes? It's due to the dry weather

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This spring's early warm-up and relatively mild winter have kept the population of those blood-sucking mosquitoes down.

When moisture pops up, it is the perfect time for a spike in mosquitoes to hatch and come out.

Even water from pools and sprinklers can provide a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Rob Greer, Associate Certified Entomologist with Rove Pest Control in Rochester says certain types of mosquitoes that lay eggs in mud will be inactive if they don't get water.

“So a lot of people just kind of get lured into a false sense of security, but then as soon as we get that rain - whether that's a week or three weeks down the road, those are all going to be ready to hatch, come out, and really surprise people,” he explains.

The best way of avoiding disease-carrying vectors - like West Nile or Zika virus -- he says is to remove water sources from your yard.

Greer says, “These mosquitoes are only going to travel 30 to 50 feet to get a blood meal, so if you're taking really good care of your area, your chances, especially in your own yard, go way down.”

Bug repellant is suggested to bring when hitting the trails - and if you are planning on camping overnight - it's not a bad idea to take along some mosquito netting and light, long-sleeved clothing.