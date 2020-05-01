Dry conditions leave all Minnesota at elevated risk for fires

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is warning that dry conditions to end April have left the state at risk for wildfires.

The latest condition report has all of Minnesota either at moderate, high, or very high level of fire danger.

“Year after year, escaped debris burning is the number one cause of Minnesota’s wildfires,” says Greg Snyder, DNR Forestry northwest region assistant manager. “When conditions are this dry, any spark can quickly turn into an escaped wildfire.”

And with the spring wildfire season happening at the same time at the coronavirus pandemic, any blazes could put additional strain on the state’s emergency response system. The DNR says fewer response calls help wildland firefighters in social distancing, allowing them to stay healthy and ensuring they can respond effectively to wildfires that do occur, as well as supporting other critical emergency response needs

Burning restrictions put in place after snowmelt remain in place and many local, state and federal recreation areas may have additional limits on campfires.