Dry cleaners hoping to gain back business: 'We definitely play an important role in public health and keeping everyone's clothes clean'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Just because a business is deemed essential doesn't mean people will come. That's been the problem for Nature's Best Cleaners in Rochester.

Their heavy duty washers and dryers haven't been doing as many loads since Governor Walz's "Stay at Home" order took place. With the state starting to reopen, business is starting to pick up.

"We have been taking every precaution we can," General Manager Michael Suk said. "We've been talking back and forth with the Minnesota Cleaners Association and the Dry Cleaning and Laundry Institute. We've been looking at what everybody else is doing and we're just working together to keep everyone safe."

Suk said their employees are wearing gloves when handling garments, sanitizing their hands often, and cleaning surfaces frequently.

The business wants to assure its customers their clothes are going to be clean and safe.

"All garments are steamed and they're heated to ensure that there's nothing remaining on them," Suk said. "We definitely play an important role in public health and keeping everyone's clothes clean."

Nature's Best Cleaners offers delivery service where they will pick up and drop off your clothes if you're not comfortable coming in to the store.