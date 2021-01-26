'Dry January' slowing liquor sales?

ROCHESTER, MN --- Have you found yourself putting back more alcoholic drinks during the pandemic? Research from the Rand Corporation this fall found Americans were drinking 14 percent more in 2020 compared to the previous year.

Now people are taking part in ‘Dry January’, the health trend in which people commit to giving up alcohol for a month.

One local liquor store, Woody’s Liquor in Rochester, tells KIMT not as many people are reaching for the bottle this month compared to last.

Owner Ed Campell explains, “January isn't like December. You notice that customers you see once or twice a week perhaps, you haven't seen them this month. So there's some sort of commitment."

Many use the trend as an opportunity to recommit to themselves, with resolutions involving everything from health and fitness-- to financial goals.

No matter the reason, Campbell says he is seeing the reflection in alcohol sales at his store.

Because many spend more money during December, Campbell thinks this could be their way of making up for money spent during the holidays.

He adds, “You always notice it right after the holidays there's a few weeks low in there, maybe it's a month before things get rolling again, whether it's the weather or those New Year's resolutions."

Campbell says though he hasn't seen some of his regulars this month -- he is confident customers will get back to their habits in no time and will gradually show up, boosting his sales.

Revenue in the U.S. alcohol market is projected to reach well over 250 million in 2021, according to Statista.com.