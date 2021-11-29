Drunken crash in Mason City leads to guilty plea to five crimes

MASON CITY, Iowa – Crashing into a tree and running from law enforcement has resulted in a guilty plea.

Andreas Frazier, 37, was arrested on July 27 in Mason City. Police say Frazier’s vehicle collided with a tree in the area of 17th Street and S. Delaware Avenue and then he tried running away. Investigators say Frazier also threatened to “shoot up” a home.

He has pleaded guilty to OWI-1st offender, interference with official acts, eluding, second-degree harassment, and possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense.

Frazier’s sentencing is set for January 10.