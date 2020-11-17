Drunken collision means jail for Riceville man

OSAGE, Iowa – A plea deal over a drunken jeep/buggy collision means jail time for a Mitchell County man.

Ronald Joseph Mayer, 67 of Riceville, pleaded guilty to OWI-2nd offense for the February 7 crash that injured Christian Bontreger of Riceville. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office says Mayer was driving in the 4500 block of Walnut Avenue when he crashed into Bontreger’s buggy, leaving Bontreger with serious head and leg injuries.

According to court documents, Mayer’s blood alcohol level was measured between .135 and .143 at the time of the crash, far above the legal limit.

He was sentenced to seven days in jail and must pay restitution and a $1,875 fine.