Drunk driver sentenced after almost hitting a Worth County deputy

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A man accused of nearly hitting a sheriff’s deputy while driving drunk is sentenced.
Daniel Alejandro Contreras Garcia, 47 of Titonka, pleaded guilty to OWI-1st offense for the incident on August 23, 2018, in Worth County. A sheriff’s deputy had pulled over another driver when Garcia drove by and nearly hit the deputy.
He’s been sentenced to two days in jail and a $1,250 fine.
