Clear

Drum and Bugle Corps noise complaints

Some residents are complaining the drum and bugle corps that comes to Forest City each year plays too late into the night.

Posted: May 31, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Katie Huinker

FOREST CITY, Iowa - Each year the snares and trumpets sound in Forest City as the Blue Stars Drum and Bugle Corps hold their spring training. It lasts about three weeks on Waldorf University's campus and towards the end, the competitive band puts on a free show for the community.
“We are complaining about the noise.”
Barb Thompson lives less than two blocks away from the practice field.
“It goes from 7:00 in the morning, 7:30 usually to 9:00 at night, seven days a week,” she says.
Thompson isn't trying to drive out the group; she just wants their practice's end time moved up from 9:00 to 7:00 p.m. and she says a lot of her neighbors agree.
“They can’t get their kids to sleep, and they can't get to sleep,” says Thompson.
“We're a fine arts community at Waldorf and really Forest City is a fine arts community so we have facilities that are available at the time so it just made a lot of sense,” says Waldorf University President, Bob Alsop.
Alsop welcomes this group to campus each year. The dorms give the players a place to rest their head after a long day and bringing more than one hundred extra people to town doesn't hurt.
“I was at Golden Chopsticks the other night and all the booths were filled there, a line going out Scoopy Doos, it's just really good for the community as well,” says Alsop.
And it's not only the economic impact, but the free show as well.
“This is one of the premiere drum and bugle corps in the country and it's a great privilege for us. The stands are always full and it's a great night.”
But if you ask Thompson, she gets a free show every day.
“There's no reason people down here have to put up with the noise every night.”
Both the mayor and city council members tell KIMT as of right now they’re not considering changing the practice end time. The council says they really haven't had many complaints. If you want to voice your opinion, you can do so at Monday’s city council meeting during the public forum.
The Blue Stars Forest City community performance is on Sunday, June 9th from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Bolstorff Field.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
It is going to be HOT today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A Warrior's Story: Helping pediatric cancer families

Image

Running red lights

Image

Honkers show defensive prowess in win vs. Border Cats

Image

Louie gets his badge!

Image

Noise complaints in Forest City

Image

Fuel Truck Overturns

Image

Hayfield baseball hopes for Section Title

Image

Rain delays planting for area farmers

Image

New Rule Could Mean You Pay Less at the Pump

Image

Union leaders get together to provide support and empowerment

Community Events