Drugs, guns found at unregistered Des Moines daycare

Two arrested Friday.

Posted: Nov 2, 2019 2:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa prosecutors say in court documents that a police raid of a Des Moines home earlier this year turned up drugs, guns and more than a dozen children in the care of an unregistered day care operation.

The Des Moines Register reports that police arrested two people in the case early Friday. Robert and Paula Mackey face multiple felony charges of child neglect and possession of drugs, as well as operating an unregistered day care.

Court documents say the search of the Mackeys' home occurred in June, when police found more than 20 handguns and rifles, about three grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and 17 children.

Iowa law restricts unregistered day care providers from caring for more than five children.

Police say they found guns and drugs within reach of children throughout the home.

