Drugs and domestic violence mean prison for a Forest City man

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Drug dealing and domestic abuse is adding up to 20 years in prison for a Winnebago County man.

Rusty Shane Rogers, 31 of Forest City, was sentenced Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, domestic abuse assault-strangulation, and domestic abuse-3rd offense. He got 10 years on the drug charge and give years each for the abuse, to be served consecutively.

Rogers was first arrested after a search of his home on August 10, 2019, where authorities said they found numerous glass pipes commonly used for smoking marijuana and methamphetamine, snort tubes, Dab pen cartridges, plastic baggies, two digital scales, a red straw with a meth-like substance inside, and a jar of a green leafy substance on the dining room table. Investigators said a check of Rogers’ cell phone also turned up evidence he was selling meth.

Rogers was then arrested for incidents on October 18 and October 20, 2019, where law enforcement said Rogers assaulted a woman he was in an intimate relationship with.