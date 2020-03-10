Clear
BREAKING NEWS Presumed coronavirus victim in Minnesota in critical condition Full Story

Drugs and domestic violence mean prison for a Forest City man

Given consecutive sentences for three guilty pleas.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 2:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Drug dealing and domestic abuse is adding up to 20 years in prison for a Winnebago County man.

Rusty Shane Rogers, 31 of Forest City, was sentenced Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, domestic abuse assault-strangulation, and domestic abuse-3rd offense. He got 10 years on the drug charge and give years each for the abuse, to be served consecutively.

Rogers was first arrested after a search of his home on August 10, 2019, where authorities said they found numerous glass pipes commonly used for smoking marijuana and methamphetamine, snort tubes, Dab pen cartridges, plastic baggies, two digital scales, a red straw with a meth-like substance inside, and a jar of a green leafy substance on the dining room table. Investigators said a check of Rogers’ cell phone also turned up evidence he was selling meth.

Rogers was then arrested for incidents on October 18 and October 20, 2019, where law enforcement said Rogers assaulted a woman he was in an intimate relationship with.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 44°
Rochester
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Wintry mix Tuesday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

#TacoTuesday In Rochester

Image

Sara's Midday forecast - Tuesday

Image

New Birth Center in Austin

Image

Three organizations to host End of Life Options forum

Image

What to do if you drive over a pot hole

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Keeping an eye on river levels

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/9

Image

27 indicted for alleged drugging of racehorses

Image

MSHSL's first day of softball practice

Community Events