Drugmaker seeks FDA approval for first oral COVID-19 treatment

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We could be just weeks away from the first at-home FDA approved coronavirus treatment for patients.

Drugmaker Merck is asking for emergency use authorization for a pill to treat COVID.

Roy Willett from Rochester believes a pill will be more appealing to many seeking treatment. He said, “It's much less invasive too, even though you are taking a substance into your body, it's much different than a shot.”

Current treatment requires patients to receive infusions and that means emergency room visits and hospital stays.

Jane Sagen from Harmony said, “We want to get as many people healthy and stay healthy as possible as we can and we don't want to overload or overtax the medical facilities. I agree with that totally.”

Earlier this month the company reported the pill cut hospitalizations and deaths in half among patients with early symptoms of COVID-19.

Sagen added, “I think anything that people will do to get rid of the pandemic is worth it.”

While many are excited about the first oral medication to fight COVID-19 other fear the advancement has not undergone adequate testing.

Jule Gautam from Nevada said, “I don't trust the government right now to really have researched enough to know what they're putting in our bodies. Including the jab.”

The government has already ordered enough of the Merck pills to treat 1.7 million Americans and will distribute them to the states if the FDA approves its use.