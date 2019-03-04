Drug user pleads guilty to gun crimes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A man is pleading guilty to illegally buying weapons from a Mason City gun store.

Braiden Robert William Despenas entered a guilty plea Monday in Cedar Rapids Federal Court to one count of possession of a firearm by a drug user and one count of making a false statement during purchase of a firearm. Despenas was accused of buying four pistols and a rifle from Hart Brothers South between October 2017 and May 2018, lying each time about being a marijuana user.

Despenas was arrested in January. No sentencing date has been set.