Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Drug user pleads guilty to gun crimes

Braiden Despenas Braiden Despenas

Man accused of lying to Mason City gun store.

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 3:17 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A man is pleading guilty to illegally buying weapons from a Mason City gun store.

Braiden Robert William Despenas entered a guilty plea Monday in Cedar Rapids Federal Court to one count of possession of a firearm by a drug user and one count of making a false statement during purchase of a firearm. Despenas was accused of buying four pistols and a rifle from Hart Brothers South between October 2017 and May 2018, lying each time about being a marijuana user.

Despenas was arrested in January. No sentencing date has been set.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -15°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -12°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -11°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -17°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -19°
We're tracking well below normal temps followed by a messy weekend storm.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: Monitor your daily spending

Image

Dr. Oz - Battling low back pain

Image

Tracking Brutally Cold Temperatures Today

Image

Dorothy Day cold weather beds

Image

Community support for family after devastating fire

Image

Grand Meadow welcomes home wrestler after state championship

Image

Recapping the Minnesota state wrestling champions

Image

Minnesota state wrestling finals

Image

Minnesota individual wrestling tournament semifinals

Image

OLDEST IOWA GIRLS

Community Events