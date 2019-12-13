Drug trial set for Forest City woman

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A woman arrested after a smell complaint is going to stand trial.

Kirstie Michelle Pienta, 29 of Forest City, pleaded not guilty Friday to possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.

She was arrested in November after Forest City police got a complaint of marijuana odor coming from Pienta’s apartment. After no one answered the door, officers got a search warrant and say they found Pienta inside with eight grams of marijuana, a bottle of Vyvanse with someone else’s name crossed out, and two drug pipes.

Vyvanse is a stimulant used to treat ADHD and binge-eating disorder.

Pienta is now set to stand trial beginning February 26, 2020.