Clear

Drug trial set for Forest City woman

Michelle Pienta
Michelle Pienta

Arrested after complaint about marijuana smell coming from her apartment.

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 1:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A woman arrested after a smell complaint is going to stand trial.

Kirstie Michelle Pienta, 29 of Forest City, pleaded not guilty Friday to possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.

She was arrested in November after Forest City police got a complaint of marijuana odor coming from Pienta’s apartment. After no one answered the door, officers got a search warrant and say they found Pienta inside with eight grams of marijuana, a bottle of Vyvanse with someone else’s name crossed out, and two drug pipes.

Vyvanse is a stimulant used to treat ADHD and binge-eating disorder.

Pienta is now set to stand trial beginning February 26, 2020.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 12°
More snow Friday with a chance for freezing rain
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ribbon cutting at Mason City multipurpose arena

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Friday's Snow

Image

Hergert off to the big leagues

Image

How to avoid a pileup

Image

The cost of living

Image

Liquor sales are up..again!

Image

House fire in Austin

Image

Kmart parking lot moves forward

Image

Sean Weather 12/12

Community Events