Drug trial scheduled for Northwood woman

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Worth County woman is pleading not guilty to meth and pot charges.

Theresa Mae Book, 33 of Northwood, was arrested in August 2018 after law enforcement searched her apartment in the 900 block of 9th Avenue N. Investigators say they found pipes used for smoking methamphetamine and marijuana and baggies containing both drugs.

Book has entered a not guilty plea to a controlled substance violation and possession of marijuana-2nd offense.

Her trial is due to start on February 20.