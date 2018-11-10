Clear

Drug sweep sentence in Olmsted County

Michael Janvrin Michael Janvrin

One of more than two dozen arrested in May.

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 2:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man caught during a May drug sweep in Olmsted County is sentenced.

Michael Gordon Janvrin, 39 of Rochester, was one of more than two dozen arrested after a six-month investigation. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Janvrin sold 29.2 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on December 17, 2017.

Janvrin pleaded guilty in September to 1st degree sale of drugs and has been ordered to spend 30 years on supervised probation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: °
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events