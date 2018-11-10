Drug sweep sentence in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man caught during a May drug sweep in Olmsted County is sentenced.

Michael Gordon Janvrin, 39 of Rochester, was one of more than two dozen arrested after a six-month investigation. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Janvrin sold 29.2 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on December 17, 2017.

Janvrin pleaded guilty in September to 1st degree sale of drugs and has been ordered to spend 30 years on supervised probation.