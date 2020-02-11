Clear

Drug possession and OWI charges dropped against Osage man

Judge rules his Miranda rights were violated.

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 11:29 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OSAGE, Iowa – Charges are dismissed against a Mitchell County man after his Miranda rights were violated.

William Alan Clayton, 55 of Osage, was pulled over for speeding on March 6, 2019. A sheriff’s deputy brought Clayton back to his squad car while he checked his driving status. According to court records, the deputy engaged in “increasingly accusatory and suspicious” questioning until Clayton admitted to smoking methamphetamine earlier in the day. Clayton then allegedly confessed to having meth in his possession and turned it over to the deputy.

Clayton was charged with OWI-1st offense and drug possession.

Those charges have now been dropped after a judge suppressed both Clayton’s admission of guilt and the meth he gave to the deputy. The judge ruled that Clayton was clearly in custody when the deputy started questioning him but was not advised of his right to remain silent or to have an attorney provided to him. The judge stated that “no reasonable person” in Clayton’s position would have felt free to end the conversation with the deputy, get out of the vehicle, and drive away.

