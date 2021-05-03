Drug overdose deaths in Minnesota rose sharply in 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Drug overdose deaths in Minnesota increased by 27 percent in 2020.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says fatal overdoses rose from 792 in 2019 to 1,008 in 2020. MDH says each month of 2020 had more overdose deaths than the same month the previous year.

“Minnesota families are struggling, and the overdose deaths in 2020 are a terrible reminder that those struggles can result in preventable deaths,” says Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “The year has been unprecedented in so many ways, and the staggering number of drug overdose deaths shows the need to amplify our prevention efforts and strengthen the ability of communities to support people and connect them with services.”

MDH says preliminary data show a 59% increase from 2019 to 2020 for all opioid-involved deaths among Minnesota residents (412 to 654 deaths). Deaths involving synthetic opioids, including fentanyl and fentanyl analogs, increased 81% (298 to 539 deaths), and were involved in 82% of all opioid-involved deaths. Deaths involving commonly prescribed opioids, such as hydrocodone (Vicodin), oxycodone (Percocet), morphine and methadone, increased 53% (135 to 207 deaths). Deaths involving heroin increased 15% (102 to 117 deaths).

Minnesota say 733 overdose deaths in 2017 and 636 in 2018.

“The last year has been incredibly challenging and demonstrates the need for increased public health measures,” says Dana Farley, MDH drug overdose prevention supervisor. “Prevention tools such as access to naloxone, linkages to care and overdose fatality reviews improve our understanding of why people are using drugs and lead to recovery and saved lives.”