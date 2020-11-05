Drug laws loosened in several states

MASON CITY, Iowa - On Election Day, Oregon rejected charging drug users with criminal offenses, passing a ballot measure that decriminalizes possession of a wide range of drugs. A handful of states, including nearby South Dakota, legalized recreational marijuana.

"Oregonians made their voices heard loud and clear at the ballot box that it's time for a better approach to drug addiction. They know people deserve treatment, access to care, not criminal punishments," said Devon Downeysmith, communications director for the 'Yes On 110' initiative in Oregon.

Possession of drugs, including heroin and cocaine, will be considered small infractions in Oregon, with a modest fine or drug treatment as a sentence. Psilocybin mushrooms are also approved to be used in a certain type of therapy.

"And it just changes things so that instead of being arrested, shamed and stigmatized, you are connected with care and services so that if you want help, it's there for you," said Downeysmith.

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals is not on board with the move.

"Iowa spends $1.8 billion for alcohol abuse, according to the CDC, which is about a $1.64 a drink the last time the CDC released that. Which is a fair amount of money. We can't even solve the alcohol problem, which is legal," said Sheriff Pals.

He thinks the impact of states easing drug laws has had an impact in Iowa as well.

"The number one marijuana state in our area, Colorado, once they legalized it, produce it and sell it legally, we have seen that to be the source state for Iowa marijuana use."

South Dakota passed both recreational and medicinal marijuana at the same time. Those laws will take effect in July of 2021. Both Minnesota and Iowa do not allow for recreational marijuana.