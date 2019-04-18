Drug court graduation: 'I just got tired of it and was ready to move on'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thursday marked graduation day for drug court at the Olmsted County Government Center. The alternative program is credited with helping people navigate the road to recovery.

It was a long journey for Nathaniel Thompson.

“I used heavily for many years, which got me in trouble with the law,” said Thompson.

Thompson spent years doing meth. He lived a vicious cycle of spending time behind bars and doing drugs. It was a cycle he needed to break.

“I just got tired of it and was ready to move on,” he said.

He graduated today from Olmsted County's Drug Court. A program coordinator Joe Vogel says is necessary for a life of recovery.

“We try to get you to a point throughout the program as you go through your phases to sustainability,” said Joe Vogel. “It's an opportunity for participants to reengage and be healthy.”

It was a program that helped get his life on track, now the medal represents his road to recovery.

“I haven't done much good with my life and to know that I completed something as hard as the drug court program that really made me proud of myself,” said Thompson.

Here are few resources to help you or a loved one find a path to recovery.

• Mn Adult & Teen Challenge- Rochester Center, Click here.

• Common Ground, Click here.

• EmPower CTC, Click here.