Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Drug court graduation: 'I just got tired of it and was ready to move on'

It's an alternative to jail time for those caught in the cycle of addiction

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 7:06 PM
Updated: Apr. 18, 2019 7:33 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thursday marked graduation day for drug court at the Olmsted County Government Center. The alternative program is credited with helping people navigate the road to recovery.

It was a long journey for Nathaniel Thompson.

“I used heavily for many years, which got me in trouble with the law,” said Thompson.

Thompson spent years doing meth. He lived a vicious cycle of spending time behind bars and doing drugs. It was a cycle he needed to break.

“I just got tired of it and was ready to move on,” he said.

He graduated today from Olmsted County's Drug Court. A program coordinator Joe Vogel says is necessary for a life of recovery.

“We try to get you to a point throughout the program as you go through your phases to sustainability,” said Joe Vogel. “It's an opportunity for participants to reengage and be healthy.”

It was a program that helped get his life on track, now the medal represents his road to recovery.

“I haven't done much good with my life and to know that I completed something as hard as the drug court program that really made me proud of myself,” said Thompson.

Here are few resources to help you or a loved one find a path to recovery.

• Mn Adult & Teen Challenge- Rochester Center, Click here.
• Common Ground, Click here.
• EmPower CTC, Click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 42°
Tracking a chillier start to your Friday before a sunny warm up!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Clearing Clouds and a Great Friday

Image

Drug Court Graduation

Image

IA bill considers stun guns on college campuses

Image

WWI artifacts donated in Mitchell County

Image

Rider Appreciation Day at Rochester City Lines

Image

Ronald McDonald House seeks donations

Image

Mausoleum repairs

Image

Work Skills Challenge Day

Image

Power fully restored for Freeborn-Mower Cooperative customers

Image

MercyOne: How to treat those dealing with heart attacks

Community Events