ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thursday marked graduation day for drug court at the Olmsted County Government Center. The alternative program is credited with helping people navigate the road to recovery.
It was a long journey for Nathaniel Thompson.
“I used heavily for many years, which got me in trouble with the law,” said Thompson.
Thompson spent years doing meth. He lived a vicious cycle of spending time behind bars and doing drugs. It was a cycle he needed to break.
“I just got tired of it and was ready to move on,” he said.
He graduated today from Olmsted County's Drug Court. A program coordinator Joe Vogel says is necessary for a life of recovery.
“We try to get you to a point throughout the program as you go through your phases to sustainability,” said Joe Vogel. “It's an opportunity for participants to reengage and be healthy.”
It was a program that helped get his life on track, now the medal represents his road to recovery.
“I haven't done much good with my life and to know that I completed something as hard as the drug court program that really made me proud of myself,” said Thompson.
Here are few resources to help you or a loved one find a path to recovery.
• Mn Adult & Teen Challenge- Rochester Center, Click here.
• Common Ground, Click here.
• EmPower CTC, Click here.
Related Content
- Drug court graduation: 'I just got tired of it and was ready to move on'
- Dedicated to staying clean after drug court graduation
- Deferred judgment for Cresco tire slasher
- UPDATED: Tires and rims stolen from Garner car dealership
- Goodyear designed a tire that could help cars fly
- Byron High School hits 100-percent graduation rate
- 324 Project moves forward
- Student victim speaks: 'The semi was right there, the tire was right next to me'
- Motor Inn in Albert Lea: Tires taken from 8 vehicles took about 20 minutes
- Time to ditch your snow tires?: 'It's always a gamble at this time of year'