Drug charges dropped for lack of evidence in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Charges have now been dismissed against two people arrested after a winter drug investigation in Floyd County.

Valerie Rose Frascht, 39 of Charles City, had been accused of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. Blake Lee Steege, 26 of Fredricksburg, was charged with possession with intent to deliver meth.

Law enforcement had said Frascht and Steege were at a Charles City home on February 9 when it was searched and 76.76 grams of meth and over 36 grams of marijuana were found.

The Floyd County Attorney’s Office now says there is insufficient admissible evidence to justify the prosecution and conviction of Frascht or Steege and all charges against them have been dropped.