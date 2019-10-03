Drug charges dropped against two southern Minnesota men

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Drug charges are dismissed against two southern Minnesota men.

Kevin Haymore, 53 of Albert Lea, and Riley Joseph Forcelle, 21 of Austin, were arrested after a July 10 traffic stop in Rochester. Law enforcement says 2.83 grams of cocaine, 5.6 grams of heroin, 10 oxycodone pills, and .46 grams of hashish were found in the vehicle.

Haymore was charged with 3rd degree controlled substance crime and two counts of 5th degree controlled substance crime. Forcelle was charged with 5th degree controlled substance crime, possession of hypodermic syringes, driving after revocation, and no proof of insurance.

However, the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office says all charges against both men have been dropped in the interests of justice due to concerns of the nature of the traffic stop