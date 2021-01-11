Drug charges dropped against Fillmore County hemp farmer

PRESTON, Minn. – Drug charges have been dismissed against Fillmore County hemp farmer.

Luis Miguel Hummel, 33 of Lanesboro, had been charged in June 2019 with 5th degree sale of drugs, possession of a controlled substance, and 5th degree drug possession.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says it seized some CDB products made by Hummel’s business, “5th Sun Gardens,” after a traffic stop in March 2019. Authorities said tests on the products found a higher level of the active ingredient of marijuana than allowed by state law.

Fillmore County Attorney Brett Corson says due at least in part to the delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, essentially witnesses in the case are no longer available.