ROCHESTER, Minn. - A report of people smoking in a parking lot resulted in 22-year-old facing drug charges.

Police were called Thursday morning to 3780 Valleyhigh Dr. NW and smelled a strong odor of marijuana.

A search of the vehicle resulted in two bags of cocaine being found along with 13 pills.

Pitia Wani, 22, of Rochester, was arrested after a brief stint at the hospital.

The passenger, a 23-year-old male from Rochester, was released.