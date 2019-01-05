Clear
Drug arrests after Northwood traffic stop

Robert Anderson (left) and Sam Stout Robert Anderson (left) and Sam Stout

Law enforcement says meth and pot were found in the vehicle.

Posted: Jan. 5, 2019 10:10 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A traffic stop leads to drug charges against two men.

At around 8:30 pm Friday, a Worth County sheriff’s deputy pulled over a 1991 Buick LeSabre at the intersection of 8th Street N and 3rd Avenue N in Northwood. The deputy says the car had a cracked windshield and a license plate light that was not functioning.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says a search of the car found marijuana, methamphetamine, two pipes used for smoking drugs, several baggies, a scale, and several hypodermic needles.

The driver of the vehicle, Sam Allen Stout, 21 of Hollandale, Minnesota, has been charged with no driver’s license, no proof of insurance, possession of marijuana-1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Sheriff’s Office says OWI charges against Stout are waiting on lab results.

The passenger of the vehicle, Robert Charles Anderson, 40 of Lake Mills, is charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

