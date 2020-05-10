Drug arrest made near Rochester school

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A reported domestic disturbance leads to a drug charges.

Rochester police were called to the 1200 block of 17th Avenue NW around 7:49 pm Saturday after a man complained he was struck by his roommate and friend, Yahye Abdi Mohamed.

Officers say they found no cause to arrest anyone for assault but Mohamed, 21, was taken into custody for 5th degree drug possession and 4th degree sale of drugs in a school zone.