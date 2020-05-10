Clear
Drug arrest made near Rochester school

Yahye Mohamed
Yahye Mohamed

Arrest came after an assault accusation.

Posted: May 10, 2020 1:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A reported domestic disturbance leads to a drug charges.

Rochester police were called to the 1200 block of 17th Avenue NW around 7:49 pm Saturday after a man complained he was struck by his roommate and friend, Yahye Abdi Mohamed.

Officers say they found no cause to arrest anyone for assault but Mohamed, 21, was taken into custody for 5th degree drug possession and 4th degree sale of drugs in a school zone.

