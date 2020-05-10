ROCHESTER, Minn. – A reported domestic disturbance leads to a drug charges.
Rochester police were called to the 1200 block of 17th Avenue NW around 7:49 pm Saturday after a man complained he was struck by his roommate and friend, Yahye Abdi Mohamed.
Officers say they found no cause to arrest anyone for assault but Mohamed, 21, was taken into custody for 5th degree drug possession and 4th degree sale of drugs in a school zone.
Related Content
- Drug arrest made near Rochester school
- Weekend drug arrest in Rochester
- Drug arrest made in Charles City
- Arrest made in Rochester armed robbery
- Arrest made in downtown Rochester bar assault
- Arrest made in October shooting in Rochester
- Surveillance nets two drug arrests in Rochester
- Not guilty plea in Rochester drug arrest
- Not guilty plea in Rochester drug arrest
- Trial set in Rochester drug arrest
Scroll for more content...