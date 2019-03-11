Drug arrest east of Osage

OSAGE, Iowa – A man from southeast Iowa is arrested for drugs in Mitchell County.

According to court documents, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop Saturday on Highway 18, just east of the intersection with March Avenue. A 2007 Dodge Durango was pulled over for a broken passenger tail light. The arresting officer says he smelled marijuana while checking the license of the driver and ordered the driver and three passengers out of the vehicle.

Authorities say a search found a small bag containing about 112 grams of marijuana behind the backseat of the Durango. Law enforcement says that one of the occupants of the vehicle, Michael Dujuan Smith, 25 of New London, admitted the marijuana belonged to him.

Smith has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and failure to use a drug tax stamp.

New London is located in Henry County, Iowa.