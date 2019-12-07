Drug arrest after overnight traffic stop in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Drunk driving and drug charges are pending against a woman after an early morning traffic stop.

Rochester police say Fatima Mohamed Said, 49, was pulled over for lane change and traffic light violations in the 900 block of South Broadway around 2 am Saturday. An officer says Said was seen chewing on a leafy green substance which she allegedly said was Khat. Police say a search found 41 grams of Khat in her vehicle.

Khat, a stimulant drug that comes from a shrub that grows in East Africa and southern Arabia, is illegal in the United States.

Police say Said was arrested for 4th degree DWI and 5th degree controlled substance crime, pending further investigation.