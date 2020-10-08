Drug and alcohol addicts facing isolation during pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We're all feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the isolation is especially difficult for people battling drug and alcohol addiction.

Applications to get help with substance abuse at MN Adult and Teen Challenge Rochester have skyrocketed during the pandemic. Center Director Tom Truszinski is finding the increase in alcohol sales and overdoses from the previous year concerning. He believes one of the best ways for people to heal is througbh community, such as programs at MN Adult and Teen Challenge. Because of the pandemic, though, the centers are only offering telehealth appointments which cuts down on that community connection. Truszinski is also finding that some addicts don't have access to computers for telehealth appointments, creating greater isolation.

If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction, Truszinski encourages you to reach out for help. "Reaching out is the best thing you can do. Don't live in isolation. Don't live in that trap of drug addiction. It is wonderful to be free and help is available," he says.

MN Adult and Teen Challenge Rochester's funding is largely donation-based, but their revenue is down about 30% this year, despite expenses going up because of the high demand of applicants.

If you'd like to support their program, their gala is being held virtually Thursday evening.