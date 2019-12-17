Drug Deactivation bags to help safely remove unused medication

SPRING VALLEY, Minn.- 70% of prescribed medication goes unused and making sure your leftover medicine is safely disposed can sometimes be difficult.

There's a new tool that can help you do so conveniently and in a way that's safe for the environment. The Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative is providing Deterra Drug Deactivation bags to prevent from unused opiods falling into the hands of friends and family. The League of Minnesota Cities provided the bags to the city of Spring Valley in hope that it will keep the community save.

The back of the bags provide three very detailed and easy instructions on how to use it. "It seems very simple, the instructions on the back are really easy to follow," explained Val Jorgensen. "It's just great that if somebody can't get out of their house to get rid of their drugs and they want to get rid of them, this is a great way to do it."

Flushing pills down the toilet has harmful effects on the environment. Jorgensen said she's hopeful residents will take advantage of the bags to help keep the community safe. "There's so many of them that get flushed and get into our water system and this is just a great way to get rid of them I guess - a safe way to get rid of them by not having to leave your house to do it," said Jorgensen.

You can find these bags for free at City Hall in Spring Valley. If they run out, don't worry, they will call and ask for more.