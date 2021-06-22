Drought impacts Southeastern Minnesota strawberry farm

MABEL, Minn. - Cool and wet conditions in May mean sweet and juicy strawberries come June; but the drought we're in means Southeastern Minnesota strawberry farmers have been fighting to have a crop for the season.

Wayne Wold has been growing strawberries since the '70s at Wold Strawberries in Mabel. He says this season is the worst crop season he's ever seen. A fluctuation of cold and hot spells along with dry conditions dried out the 10 acres of strawberries. Strong winds meant he had to choose which fields to irrigate, and which to fend for themselves. Wold tells KIMT the fields he irrigated are doing great, but the roughly 3 acres he didn't water didn't produce any berries.

Although there are fewer strawberries to go around this season, demand remains high. The farm has been selling out within a few hours daily. "People are realizing more where their food comes from and how it's grown and they're appreciating it more," explains Wold. "The comments of people going out in the patch: They say thank you, thank you for doing this for us."

Wold's expects to wrap up its picking season within the next week.