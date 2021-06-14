Lengthy drought, well above-average temps impacting area lakes and rivers

KIMT NEWS 3.- Minnesota's prolonged drought is devastating rivers, lakes, streams and harming the wildlife that calls them home.

Craig Soupir with the Minnesota DNR says the drought has caused water levels in lakes to decline dramatically. This has diminished the habitat for fish. He also tells KIMY News 3 larger lakes aren't impacted as severely but they are seeing drought-fueled algae blooms.

"A lot of times during drought conditions, you have a lot more sunlight and it's not cloudy as much so that causes algae blooms. The summer can be a little prolonged and the water turns a little bit green faster."

Soupir hasn't seen any summer kills for fish yet. The last time he saw them was in 2012 when the state experienced a similar drought.

"We hope we get just enough rain to keep things going but certainly, we can see some dead fish because of high water temperatures and drought conditions."

According to the DNR, water levels are way down, especially in South Fork Zumbro River.