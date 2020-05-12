Clear

Dropping prices bringing fears of deflation

Deflation could be more bad news for the economy. If prices keep falling, companies won't be making enough profit to pay their employees.

Posted: May 12, 2020 9:35 PM
Updated: May 12, 2020 10:42 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - It might sound like a good thing.  The prices on some of the items you buy are going down.  Some economists warn falling prices are just another symptom of an economy struggling to stay afloat.

The Consumer Price Index dropped almost a full percentage point in the month of April, by 0.8%.  

"We know that when there's a decline in demand like we've had across the country, well across the globe, that's downward pressure on prices," said Rayce Hardy, an economics instructor at Riverland Community College.

He says people who are out of work aren't shopping, especially when most stores are still closed.  It's an alarming combination Hardy says could lead to deflation, something we haven't seen for decades.

"We call it the Great Depression and the Great Recession because you haven't heard of them too often. They aren't around very often and we haven't had any deflation since then," said Hardy.

Hardy describes a spiraling effect when it comes to low prices.  You might decide to hold off on making a purchase because prices could dip.  Inventory sits on shelves causing oversupply, which only causes prices to continue to plummet.  Then it starts to impact the workers.

"If I'm the employer and I can't lower the wages of my worker instantaneously like I can the price of my bananas, I might have the worker come in only 30 hours this week or I might send him home for a week," he said.

It's this economic downturn that worries people like cardiologist Avaneesh Jakkoju, who fears the economy won't rebound quickly.

"The fact that not many people are not working right now they might not be spending as much as they might have. That all kind of makes matters worse," said Jakkoju.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 12494

Reported Deaths: 614
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin4033412
Stearns15126
Nobles12912
Ramsey105249
Anoka61331
Dakota50815
Olmsted3789
Kandiyohi3671
Washington26616
Clay25417
Scott1681
Rice1342
Sherburne1221
Wright1191
Martin1124
Benton1002
St. Louis9612
Carver951
Pine730
Steele730
Winona7115
Blue Earth670
Carlton650
Polk541
Cottonwood470
Freeborn460
Mower450
Todd420
Itasca352
Jackson330
Le Sueur311
Unassigned300
Murray290
Watonwan280
Dodge260
Goodhue260
Otter Tail250
Becker250
Chisago231
Crow Wing231
Meeker230
Nicollet222
Chippewa210
Lyon200
Rock190
Douglas170
Waseca160
Morrison160
Fillmore141
McLeod140
Wabasha130
Wilkin113
Norman110
Faribault100
Kanabec100
Isanti100
Swift90
Brown91
Marshall80
Cass82
Pipestone70
Mille Lacs71
Renville60
Beltrami60
Pope50
Lincoln40
Wadena40
Sibley40
Mahnomen31
Redwood30
Yellow Medicine30
Traverse30
Houston20
Koochiching20
Lac qui Parle20
Aitkin20
Big Stone20
Clearwater20
Red Lake20
Grant20
Lake10
Stevens10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 12894

Reported Deaths: 289
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk244764
Woodbury198811
Black Hawk152128
Linn84962
Marshall7383
Dallas7127
Johnson5597
Muscatine50224
Tama34113
Louisa2873
Scott2868
Wapello2830
Jasper2398
Dubuque2037
Crawford1971
Washington1637
Allamakee1134
Sioux1000
Pottawattamie912
Poweshiek817
Plymouth670
Story641
Bremer605
Clinton581
Warren490
Cedar441
Henry431
Des Moines431
Buena Vista410
Boone360
Benton351
Guthrie351
Jones340
Clayton283
Iowa260
Fayette240
Buchanan230
Osceola230
Mahaska211
Shelby210
Lee180
Winneshiek180
Harrison170
Marion160
Lyon160
Grundy160
Cerro Gordo140
Greene130
Monona130
Hardin120
Madison121
Howard120
Butler120
Davis110
Hamilton110
Webster100
Audubon101
Page100
Delaware101
Keokuk90
Clay90
Mills90
Van Buren80
Clarke80
Jefferson80
Appanoose73
Monroe70
Jackson70
Franklin70
Humboldt70
Chickasaw70
Unassigned60
Wright60
Floyd61
Dickinson60
Carroll60
Cherokee60
Winnebago50
Montgomery50
Mitchell30
Adair30
Hancock30
Fremont30
Pocahontas30
Worth20
Union20
Sac20
Kossuth20
Palo Alto10
Cass10
Ida10
Wayne10
Taylor10
Calhoun10
Decatur00
Emmet00
Rochester
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 37°
Mason City
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 48°
Austin
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Rain and warmer air return for later this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

2020 Bike Summit

Image

Olmsted Co. Sheriff Gives Update Amid Pandemic

Image

Executive Order for Critical Care Sector Education

Image

Baseball players reach out to nursing home residents

Image

400 vials of Remdesivir sent to Iowa hospitals

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/12

Image

Young people and depression

Image

Are falling prices cause for concern?

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/12

Image

More child shooting accidents across the nation

Community Events