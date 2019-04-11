Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Thousands without power in Freeborn, Mower Counties as storm whips through area Full Story
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - High Wind Warning - Winter Weather Advisory - Flood Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Dropping power line causing disruption on I-90 in Freeborn County

The Minnesota State Patrol said the lines are around 15 feet off the ground above the interstate.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 8:03 AM

ALDEN, Minn. - Interstate-90 and mile marker 146 will be shut down for around 15-20 minutes due to a power line that has dropped down over the road.
The Minnesota State Patrol said the lines are around 15 feet off the ground above the interstate.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 17°
Tracking more rain, snow, sleet, and thunderstorms.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Very Powerful Winds

Image

SAW: Chloe Johnson

Image

Gustafson, Carleton drafted to WNBA

Image

Willems named All-American

Image

Inclement weather means different practicing conditions for athletes.

Image

Snow plows and potholes making a mess in Rochester

Image

Plow drivers busy in April

Image

Repair shops lulled from return of winter

Image

Expected high waters throughout North Iowa

Image

School Referendum Fails: What's Next?

Community Events