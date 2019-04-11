Dropping power line causing disruption on I-90 in Freeborn County

ALDEN, Minn. - Interstate-90 and mile marker 146 will be shut down for around 15-20 minutes due to a power line that has dropped down over the road.
The Minnesota State Patrol said the lines are around 15 feet off the ground above the interstate.
I-90 & mile marker 146, will be shut down for approximately 15-20 minutes near Alden for a power line that is dropping down. Lines are approximately 15 off ground yet.
— Sgt. T. Christianson (@MSPPIO_SOUTH) April 11, 2019
