RPU official: Sagging power line that caused disruption may be weather-related

Just over 30 Rochester Public Utilities customers were without power Thursday morning and traffic was impacted due to a sagging power line.

Posted: May. 16, 2019 7:31 AM
Updated: May. 16, 2019 8:24 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Just over 30 Rochester Public Utilities customers were without power Thursday morning and traffic was impacted due to a sagging power line, according to Tony Benson, Communications Coordinator RPU.

Crews suspect it was due to the storm and lightning that went through the area this morning.

Rochester fire and police responded to 12th St. SE and 4th Ave. SE just before 7 a.m. and traffic was down to one lane.
Cars were not able to turn on 4th Ave. SE for a period of time.

Power is expected to be on later Thursday morning, Benson said.

