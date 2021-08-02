Drones to monitor Rochester's 'heat island impact'

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MCPA) is including Rochester in an effort this summer to study urban heat island impacts.

Researchers say heat islands are urbanized areas that experience higher temperatures than outlying areas, due to infrastructure like buildings and roads that absorb and re-emit the sun’s heat. The pilot project will use drones to measure temperature differences in various parts of Rochester, including environmental justice areas of concern, to help make the case for improved infrastructure to address urban heat.

The City of Rochester says drone flights will happen Tuesday between 11 am and 5 pm. Locations will include 13th Street SE and 16th Street SE. Residents are asked not to interfere with the ability of the drone to operate and obtain useful thermal photos, such as by standing outside to watch or approaching a pilot controlling a drone or the drone itself. Drivers are also asked to be mindful of pilots in or near the roadway. Drone pilots and assisting staff will be wearing high-resolution vests as a safety precaution.

Community Development and Forestry teammates used TreePlotter Canopy to identify various sites across Rochester for the pilot project, focusing on sites with low existing tree canopy coverage and underserved populations. They will be compared to other sites in the city with dense canopy coverage to better understand best practices and infrastructure that appear to reduce urban heat as well as implications for environmental justice areas of concern and equitable adaptation efforts.