Drone3: Construction continues on Mason City multi-purpose arena

Construction continued Wednesday in downtown Mason City as crews worked to remove part of the roof of the old JC Penny building in Southbridge Mall.
The building is being turned into a multi-purpose arena that will house Mason City’s hockey teams and will host concerts and basketball games.
Click on the video for drone video from the scene.
You can read more about the multi-purpose arena here.
