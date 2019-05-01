Clear

Drone3: Construction continues on Mason City multi-purpose arena

Construction continued Wednesday in downtown Mason City as crews worked to remove part of the roof of the old JC Penny building in Southbridge Mall.

Posted: May. 1, 2019 2:52 PM
Updated: May. 1, 2019 2:54 PM

The building is being turned into a multi-purpose arena that will house Mason City’s hockey teams and will host concerts and basketball games.

