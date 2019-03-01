Clear
Drone video: Watch demolition of Cost Cutters in Mason City

Cost Cutters in Mason City was demolished Friday after a roof collapse earlier in the week.

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 3:24 PM

A Mason City business that closed its doors Tuesday due to a roof collapse has been demolished.
Cost Cutters, located near Dollar Tree and Hy-Vee West in Mason City, was torn down Friday afternoon.
Click on the play tab to watch drone video of the demolition.

