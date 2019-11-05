Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Drone video: B-20 Auto fire near Clear Lake

KIMT's drone captured footage Monday from a devastating fire at B-20 Auto.

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 10:00 AM

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Over two dozen firefighters responded to a salvage yard blaze Monday afternoon.

The Clear Lake Fire Department says it was called just before 1:30 pm about a fire at B-20 Auto Salvage Company in the 7600 block of 300th Street. Crews say they found flames and heavy smoke coming out of a shop building. The people inside the salvage business evacuated before firefighters arrived.

The Clear Lake Fire Department says it sent 4 companies with 15 firefighters to the scene and was assisted by the Ventura Fire Department with 3 companies and 8 firefighters. The Fertile and Hanlontown Fire Departments contributed 2 tankers and 4 firefighters for additional water supply capabilities.

Click on the video to see footage from the air. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Few Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 14°
Winter Weather Advisory Issued
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drone video: B-20 Auto Fire near Clear Lake

Image

Election Preview: Lyle

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: The latest snow numbers and timing

Image

Salvage yard burns for the 2nd time in 3-years

Image

New officer in Clear Lake

Image

Developing in Northwest Rochester

Image

Superlarks ready for state tournament

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast Notes 11/4

Image

John Marshall Honors Veterans

Community Events