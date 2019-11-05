Drone video: B-20 Auto fire near Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Over two dozen firefighters responded to a salvage yard blaze Monday afternoon.
The Clear Lake Fire Department says it was called just before 1:30 pm about a fire at B-20 Auto Salvage Company in the 7600 block of 300th Street. Crews say they found flames and heavy smoke coming out of a shop building. The people inside the salvage business evacuated before firefighters arrived.
The Clear Lake Fire Department says it sent 4 companies with 15 firefighters to the scene and was assisted by the Ventura Fire Department with 3 companies and 8 firefighters. The Fertile and Hanlontown Fire Departments contributed 2 tankers and 4 firefighters for additional water supply capabilities.
Click on the video to see footage from the air.
