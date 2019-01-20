Driving tips for slick road conditions

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The snow we saw over the weekend and the snow that is expected to hit us in the coming week will of course bring with it slick roads.
AAA has released some driving tips for those who plan on braving the slippery streets:
-Increase your following distance to 8 to 10 seconds when driving on icy, slippery surfaces.
-When driving up and down hills, observe how other cars are reacting and maintain safe distance.
-Never use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface.
