Driving school is now offered online in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Enhanced Driving Institute closed for a couple months back in March, but its since reopened with online education. However, there are some challenges to this new way of driving school though, just like with regular distance learning.

Driving instructor, John Pereda, said he's teaching anywhere from 80 to 180 students in the online classes. Because the state didn't allow for online teaching before the pandemic, this is EDI's first time teaching it. Pereda said parents and students have struggled with it. He explained students can't openly ask questions and that can be a huge set back for some.

EDI is still offering in-person classes that have about 15 students to allow for social distancing. Pereda said it's his job to make sure they're giving both students and parents all the learning skills they need to be successful and safe drivers. "We have to keep the kids on camera all the time or we have to know that they're watching and not playing video games, not on their phones, all these different things," said Pereda. "Same as if they were in the classroom with us. Just keeping them focused on learning how to drive because this is the only time that they'll ever take a driving education class in their lifetime."

When driving with students in the car, everyone is wearing a mask and the cars are wiped down after every lesson. Pereda said if you're still waiting to get into driving school, stay patient. And if you're a parent, keep driving with your kids. "Just know that we're working on everything we can to make sure that we're getting the drivers education that they need. A little bit of more practice time never hurts," Pereda said. "The requirements for the state is 50 hours of behind the wheel time with their parents and we actually push students to do at least 100, if not more."

If the pandemic caused you to cancel your driving test, Pereda recommends checking the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's website every Monday morning at 8 a.m. because that's when new available test times get added.