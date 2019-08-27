Driving safety around school buses: 'There's a real problem that people don't know the law'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - School bus drivers are getting ready for the first day of school, and other drivers should be too.

"Starting September 3rd, there's going to be all kinds of kids waiting for buses at bus stops across Rochester and in rural areas," Jon Goetz, the location manager at First Student bus company, said.

He said many of the drivers he supervises have a problem with cars not stopping when they're supposed to.

"There's a real problem that people don't know the law. When they see the stop arm out and the red lights flashing, they have to stop for a school bus. There's no ifs, ands, or buts about it." Jon Goetz, the location manager at First Student bus company, said.

Law enforcement notices the problem too. According to Minnesota State Patrol, law enforcement across the state has handed out over 6,500 stop arm violation citations in the past five years.

Minnesota state law requires drivers to stop at least 20 feet away from a bus when its red lights are flashing and the crossing arm is out. In Iowa, drivers must stop at least 15 feet from the bus.

Cars have to stop whether or not they are coming to or from the bus. In Minnesota, passing a bus on the right, injuring or killing a child, could land someone criminal charges.

While the laws may slow down drivers, it's a small price to pay to possibly save a life.

"It's a bus drivers worst fear, is something happening to one of its student," Goetz said.

To learn more safety measures around school buses, click here.