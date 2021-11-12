First snowfall creates mixed driving conditions

KIMT NEWS 3.- The first snowfall of the season caused a messy drive for some drivers. Zoma Olsson and her family were on their way to Des Moines for a family gathering. They say the roads were fine between Freeborn County and the Twin Cities.

"They're pretty clean. We've been mainly on the interstate so it's fine," says Olsson.

Ronald Strike is also traveling to see his family. Strike is using I-90 to get to Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The drive was a different experience for him.

"The first 20 to 30 miles was a little snowy. But got to one exit there and the snow just let up. Roads have been much better," explains Strike.

Truck driver Latith Gamage saw some accidents while driving. Gamage was traveling from Wyoming, Minnesota. On his way to the Hayward Rest Stop, he counted nine accidents, majority which were near the Twin Cities. He even saw some in Freeborn County.

"I saw so many accidents in this area. It might be because of the wind."

In Rochester, roads were clear and people had no problem getting around.

"The roads were wet but we didn't see anything else," Matt Amdahl tells KIMT News 3. Although this snowstorm didn't bring much snow to Rochester, Amdahl and his wife are ready for future snowstorms.

Getting to class was also no issue for UMR student Olivia Rose.

"I was actually really surprised because the roads are actually really good today. There's only a little bit of slush and I was happy about it."

According to the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol had to deal with some accidents along I-90 on Friday morning. KIMT News 3 reached out to Minnesota State Patrol for more information on the accidents. They did not return the station's request for comment. Storm Team 3 is tracking more snow in the forecast.