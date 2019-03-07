Drivers warned to stay off the road this weekend

AUSTIN, Minn.-Ready or not here it comes, another round of winter weather. Some areas will see as much as 10 inches and it's not just more snow that's a problem. Mower county Sheriff Steve Sandvick tells KIMT blowing snow will make for dangerous road conditions.
“Winds of 20 to 30 miles an hour which is causing concern for blowing and drifting,” said the Sheriff.
During the last winter blast - the sheriff's office recovered more than 120 vehicles stuck in the snow. Sheriff Sandvick is predicting road closures and white conditions and he’s urging people to stay indoors.
“The snow banks on our roads are quickly going to fill in and our roads are likely to become impassable at some course over this weekend and we want people to stay home and be safe,” he said.
