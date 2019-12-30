Drivers share their experiences driving on I-35 during winter storm

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Blowing snow and ice made it tough going for a lot of drivers on Interstate 35.

Jerry Campbell and his wife are on their way back to Cedar Rapids from Minneapolis. He describes the mess he saw while driving down I-35.

"Three or four semis jackknifed, half still in the road, half down in the ditch, several cars and pickup trucks spun out in the median,” he said.

Campbell says once they got a little farther south into Iowa, road conditions started to improve drastically.

"For the first hour out of Minneapolis we were probably going forty miles an hour, but it seems like the last ten fifteen minutes we've been able to go sixty-five, seventy with some confidence."

Going in the opposite direction was Jack Jones.

He said, "I’d rather be going south, but unfortunately, we're going north."

The Kansas City resident and his family were on their way to lacrosse to meet up with their relatives. He says the drive wasn't too treacherous so far, but he's not looking forward to heading even farther north.

"Wind was blowing sideways, going east and so just keeping it slow and nice and easy and watching out for ice."