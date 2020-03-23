Clear
Gas prices continue to drop

Gas prices are seeing a big drop all across the country and the pandemic is just part of the reason.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 8:21 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Drivers in Rochester are able to fill up their tank for less than $2 per gallon.

Drivers haven't seen gas this low since 2016, that's according to AAA. The demand for gas has declined as people are staying home to avoid the spread of COVID-19. The price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia is also causing pump prices to drop across the country. Driver Lexy, said these lower prices are nice, but he doesn't really need it right now since a lot of stores are closed. "Still I'm pretty sure after this situation, we'll go back to normal," said Lexy. "The prices are gonna go up, so it's a good time to fill up."

Right now, the average gas price in Minnesota is $1.98 and in Iowa, it's $1.92. The national average right now is around $2.12.

